Tarrant Area Food Bank Adds New Locations, Expands Hours Before School Year

The food bank is expanding hours and shifting mobile events indoors to accommodate the increased need and extreme summer heat

By NBC DFW Staff

Tarrant Area Food Bank bags
Tarrant Area Food Bank

As the school year approaches, the Tarrant Area Food Bank is adding new distribution locations and expanding hours to allow for more accessibility, TAFB announced Monday.

The TAFB weekly mobile distribution is moving to a permanent indoor location at the Met Church in Fort Worth, located at 11301 North Riverside Drive. This location will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

TAFB also announced it will be continuing its monthly Off the Dock food distribution this Sunday, Aug. 7 at their Fort Worth Distribution Center, 2600 Cullen Street from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Mission Market, a new TAFB location in Weatherford where people in need can have a grocery store-like shopping experience, is expanding its days of operation. The Mission Market's expanded hours are as follows:

  • Monday and Thursday: 4 p.m - 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday and Friday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Mission Market is located in Weatherford at 112 Winners Circle.

Food insecurity continues to be an issue in Fort Worth and across the country. TAFB said that food insecurity for some Tarrant area families is reaching numbers equal to or greater than those during the height of the COVID pandemic.

The added stress of the extreme heat has led the food bank to expand hours and move mobile events indoors to ease the strain on volunteers, employees and clients.

