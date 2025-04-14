Property owners in Tarrant County whose appraisals remain unchanged from last year will receive a postcard in the mail instead of the traditional appraisal notice.

The Tarrant Appraisal District reminded property owners that last year, the TAD Board of Directors froze most residential property values for the 2025 tax year to provide relief for taxpayers.

“We know property taxes are a burden for all Texans--we are happy to offer this bit of tax relief in Tarrant County," said Rick Barnes, chairman of the Tarrant Appraisal District Board of Directors.

Texas state law does not require a notice to be sent unless the appraised value changes, the value is higher than rendered, new property is added to the roll, or an exemption is changed or reduced.

"In an effort to improve communication while maintaining fiscal responsibility, TAD sent a postcard to inform taxpayers if their appraised value remained unchanged," the agency said in a statement. "Residential and select commercial postcards and notices will be mailed on April 15."

The TAD said postcards were chosen because they were cheaper to mail out and would more clearly alert property owners that their valuation hadn't changed.

The TAD freeze excluded accounts with new improvement value or new construction. Property owners can see explanations for the valuation of their property on the TAD's website.

Valuation protests can be filed by any property owner, online or by mail, until May 15.