When it comes to helping businesses with their bookkeeping, Kim Arney wants them to thrive.

“I love when my clients outgrow me,” BbK Services 556 president and CEO Kim Arney said. “I have had a few clients outgrow me and got that big and, you know, so I enjoy it.”

She focuses on small and medium-sized businesses.

She's had a front row seat to the financial impact small businesses are facing from tariffs and the economy.

“I'll say, back in March, my restaurant clients, I had about five, of course, I have access to all their financials,” Arney explained. “Their numbers were not looking good.”

Because of that, Arney did what she could to try and help.

Arney said, “I went to them myself and said, 'Hey, I see you're struggling. I've gotten you through tax season. Let's hold off on your bookkeeping services until you get stronger financially, and then I'll catch you up for the new year.”

That gesture of goodwill, in turn, impacted her business.

“So, total of five clients per month, I lost $4,000 in revenue, putting them on hold.”

Arney had planned to retire next year. But the impact she saw now caused her to move up that timeline.

“By the end of this month, I plan to dissolve my business and go ahead with the plans of retiring,” Arney said. “Does it look like what I originally planned? No way. But I still, looking at the numbers and everything that's going on, I think it was in our best interest to go ahead and speed up this retirement.”

Even though it's pushing up her timeframe, Arney understands clients' situations right now.

“I feel like with most people, we're all watching our spending, and this is what's going on with businesses as well,” Arney said. “They're watching their spending, and I feel like they should.”