Target Car Seat Trade-In Ends Saturday

What to Know

Parents in possession of car seats that are no longer needed can trade them in at Target for a 20% off Target Circle app coupon.



The 20% coupon can be used toward a new car seat, stroller, or other select baby gear or furniture.



The semi-annual trade-in event runs from Sept. 11 through Sept. 24, at all participating Target stores.

Do you have an old, expired, or damaged car seat you need to get rid of? Target's car seat trade-in program is back.

Parents in possession of car seats that are no longer needed can trade them in at Target for a 20% off Target Circle app coupon that can be used toward a new car seat, stroller, or other select baby gear or furniture. It is valid through Oct. 8 and can be used twice.

The semi-annual trade-in event runs from Sept. 11 through Sept. 24 at all participating Target stores. To make sure your local Target store is participating in the semi-annual car seat trade-in event, visit the Target website.

Materials from old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management, as part of Target's commitment to sustainability through Target Forward.

Target has been recycling car seats since 2016 and has, to date, recycled more than 29.6 million pounds of car seat materials from more than 1.97 million car seats.

To get the coupon, drop off the car seat or base in the designated box inside the store. Use the Target Circle app to scan the code on the box and receive the coupon. Find the offer in the Baby category and click the red "+" to add it to your order. A Target employee can help if you need assistance.