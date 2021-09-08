Target

Target Car Seat Trade-In Begins Sunday

Annual trade-in event to recycle old car seats runs Sept. 12-15

Do you have an old, expired, or damaged car seat you need to get rid of?

Parents in possession of car seats that are no longer needed can trade them in at Target for a 20% off coupon that can be used toward a new car seat, stroller, or other baby gear.

The annual trade-in event runs from Sunday, Sept. 12 through Wednesday, Sept. 15 at all Target stores.

Those with seats to recycle must do so in-store and customers are asked to look for a contactless drop-off box near guest services. Once you leave the car seat, open the Target app and scan the code on the drop-off box. A coupon should then be added to your account that can be used online or in stores. Be sure to save the coupon in the app by clicking the red plus sign icon.

Though the process is designed to be contactless, guests who need help can ask any guest services employee.

The used car seats will be given to Waste Management to be recycled. Target has been recycling car seats since 2016 and has, to date, recycled more than 22.2 million pounds of car seats.

