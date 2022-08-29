Tarantino's Cicchetti Bar Permanently Closes in Expo Park After Recent Flooding

Flash flooding last Monday forced a few local restaurants to close their doors for the day, but for Tarantino's Cicchetti Bar and Record Lounge, "the storm sealed it." Owner Joseph Peter Tarantino IV says he's decided to permanently close the casual Italian-American restaurant that mostly attracted musical-goers on their way to Fair Park.

A three years war with pandemic-related battles that included staffing challenges, food shortages, and inflation has taken a financial, physical and mental toll on the restaurateur and chef who's worked in restaurants for more than 50 years.

"Things kept getting worse, and the storm was more than icing on the cake," he says. "Every time, I tried to adjust and reinvent. But at the end of the day, it never took off fast enough to sustain myself through a rocky road."

To read more, visit our media partners at the Dallas Morning News.