Taqueria Raises Money for Families of Murdered Garland Teens

The search is still on for the 14-year-old police say gunned down three other teenagers at a gas station in Garland. The boy’s father was arrested days ago and charged with murder as the investigation continues.

While police work to solve the case, the community has stepped up to help the grieving families. A taqueria at the 700 Block of W. Walnut Street in Garland is accustomed to a steady stream of customers Sunday afternoon.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

On Sunday, the man behind the counter, Rodolpho Sanchez, said each meal is going to a cause. Families were devastated last week when three teenagers – ages 14,15 and 17 were shot and killed at the gas station near the taco shop.

A portion of the sales from each meal will go toward funeral arrangements and other expenses the families might face during their time of grief. When he heard what happened, Sanchez says he wanted to help, especially when he realized he’s seen the teens from time to time.

Garland Police named 14-year-old Abel Elias Acosta as the suspected shooter and said he is still on the run. Police said his father, Richard Acosta, was believed to be the getaway driver. He was recently arrested and charged with capital murder.