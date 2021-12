Six-time football state champion Highland Park is moving up to Class 6A. Eleven-time Lone Star Cup winner Argyle will be joining 5A.

And 10-time state champion Aledo and 2021 state semifinalist Mansfield Summit are changing divisions within 5A.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Those are the big takeaways from Wednesday when the University Interscholastic League announced its classification cutoff numbers for February's biennial realignment.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.