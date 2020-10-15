Take a Walk Down Dream Street

It's fun to check out the new houses in a neighborhood, and you'll get that chance in Southlake.

Fort Worth Magazine has opened the doors of three luxury homes for a new event called Dream Street. Three builders and three designers show off their talents in the new Oxford Place development.

Known for its annual Dream Home, which benefits local charity, this is the first year Fort Worth Magazine tripled the size of its flagship event and partnered with builders, designers and subcontractors to build three homes. The homes will feature some of the latest trends in home architecture, interior design and technology.

Each home promises to be unique and distinct in style with interior designs provided by Susan Semmelmann of Semmelmann Interiors, Dorian Stacy-Sims of Stacy Furniture and Design, and Traci Darden of Elements of Design. Massive windows with stunning views, lavish furniture, and contemporary fixtures will give visitors a taste of some of the city’s most eye-popping style. You can take it all from the bedrooms to the backyards.

A portion of the $20 ticket benefits A Wish With Wings. The Fort Worth-based nonprofit grants the wishes of children in Texas who have life-threatening conditions. Wishes have included trips to Disney World, Hawaii and shopping sprees.

Executive Director Judy Youngs says the pandemic has stopped those kinds of trips and cut into fundraising activities. Yet at the same time, more families have applied to get their sick child’s wishes granted.

“We’ve seen an influx of emergency wishes and those are the kiddos who can't wait for travel or for COVID and safe distancing to end. So we're doing what we can for those kiddos including parades with multiple vehicles, backyard playset. We're doing what we can for these kiddos right now,” Youngs said.

Dream Street runs through Oct. 25 with tours happening Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon – 5 p.m.

Tickets can be bought online or on location.

COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in effect including mandatory masks, temperature checks, a limit on the number of people in each home and sanitizer stations will be available.