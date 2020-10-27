TABC Suspends Liquor License for 4 Dallas Bars Over COVID-19 Safety Measures

Officials on Tuesday suspended the liquor licenses of four Dallas bars after they were found not to be following COVID-19 safety rules put in place by the state.

Alamo Club and High Fives in Lower Greenville, Bungalow in Uptown and Shuck N Jive in Northeast Dallas all had their liquor licenses suspended for 30 days, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

The requirements TABC agents check for include a capacity limit of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants, along with social distancing of at least 6 feet between parties.

The TABC chairman said, overall, Texas bars and restaurants have done a good job reopening safely.

"These violations represent a very small number of the more than 20,000 licensed businesses inspected by TABC since the beginning of May," TABC Chairman Kevin J. Lilly said. "A large majority of business owners are showing their commitment to keeping customers and employees safe, and we're grateful for all of their hard work. TABC is committed to assisting the industry as we all work for a safe Texas."

Two other North Texas bars were hit with suspensions last Tuesday.