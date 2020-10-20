coronavirus

TABC Suspends Liquor License for 2 North Texas Bars Over COVID-19 Safety Measures

Licenses for Ampersand and The Whippersnapper were suspended for 30 days

Texas Sky Ranger

Officials on Monday suspended the liquor licenses of two North Texas bars after they were found not to be following COVID-19 safety rules put in place by the state.

Ampersand, in Fort Worth's West 7th Street neighborhood, and The Whippersnapper in Lower Greenville in Dallas had their licenses suspended for 30 days, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Four Houston-area bars were also hit with a suspension.

The requirements TABC agents check for include a capacity limit of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants, along with social distancing of at least 6 feet between parties.

"These violations represent a very small number of the more than 20,000 licensed businesses inspected by TABC since the beginning of May," TABC Chairman Kevin J. Lilly said in a statement. "A large majority of business owners are showing their commitment to keeping customers and employees safe, and we're grateful for all of their hard work. TABC is committed to assisting the industry as we all work for a safe Texas."

TABC agents conducted 1,344 inspections last week.

Owners of both Ampersand and The Whippersnapper had not returned NBCDFW's request for comment as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

