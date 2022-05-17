T-Pain Reschedules, Moves Deep Ellum Concert to Grand Prairie

After an interesting back and forth last month with the City of Dallas, T-Pain is rescheduling and moving his Road to Wisconsin Tour to North Texas.

Previously scheduled for May 18 at The Factory in Deep Ellum, the concert will now be held at the Texas Trust CU Theatre on June 24 in Grand Prairie.

New date and location for the Dallas leg of the #RoadToWiscansinTour

Thank you Dallas. I got y’all. pic.twitter.com/DlamaefpfD — T-Pain (@TPAIN) May 17, 2022

Last month, the rapper posted a video wondering why Dallas ticket sales were lower than he anticipated.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“Dallas, what are you doing? I wore cowboy hats many times. I used to raise horses. I feel like I’m part of the city, you know? I’ve worn a cowboy hat or two, you know what I’m sayin’? Both regular cowboy and Dallas Cowboys, I’ve done both! WTF!” Pain said in a now-viral TikTok.

Pain’s video grabbed the attention of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson who assured Pain the area was safe, despite Pain’s concerns and comments from fans on Twitter. Mayor Johnson even tagged in Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia on Twitter to help T-Pain with any questions he may have.

“Dallas is the only Top 10 city in the US where violent crime fell last year and overall violent crime is down even more so far this year,” Mayor Johnson tweeted. “So, you and your concertgoers should feel safe here.”

Dallas is the only Top 10 city in the US where violent crime fell last year and overall violent crime is down even more so far this year. So, you and your concert goers should feel safe here. Our police is great and he’s tagged if you have questions. Enjoy Big D! @DPDChiefGarcia https://t.co/ltW11VuzGD — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) April 20, 2022

Still, despite a drop in crime in the last year, Depp Ellum has served witness to multiple shootings in the last few months, causing the “Buy U a Drank” rapper to move the show to Grand Prairie.

All previously purchased tickets will still be valid for the rescheduled show. To purchase tickets, click here.