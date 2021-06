T-Mobile customers may not be able to reach the city of Dallas 911 call center, police said Sunday night.

Dallas police said they were working with T-Mobile and the city's communications and information systems to resolve the issue.

Until the problem is resolved, T-Mobile customers can contact the 911 call center by calling 214-744-4444.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.