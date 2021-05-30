Jason Dupasquier

Swiss Motorcyclist Dupasquier Dies Following Moto3 Crash

Dupasquier was involved in an accident with Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba toward the end of Saturday’s session

Banner in remembrance of Jason Dupasquier
AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Swiss motorcycle rider Jason Dupasquier has died following a crash during Moto3 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, the Careggi Hospital in Florence announced Sunday. He was 19.

“Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries,” MotoGP said in a statement.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Dupasquier was involved in an accident with Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba toward the end of Saturday’s session, which was immediately red-flagged.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 15 mins ago

Gators Spotted Sunbathing at Fort Worth Nature Preserve

Grapevine 43 mins ago

Officials Urge Caution With High Lake Levels in North Texas

Dupasquier appeared to fall and was then hit by his own motorbike and that of Sasaki, while a visibly shocked Alcoba later said on television that he thought he had also gone over the Swiss rider’s legs.

He was treated on the track for approximately 30 minutes before a helicopter landed and airlifted him to a hospital in Florence.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Jason DupasquierSwedenmotorcycle crashItalian Grand Prixmoto3
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us