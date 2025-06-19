Swingin' at the Sons celebrates 20 years of ‘cutting a rug'

Jerry and Kathy Warwick started running the Wednesday night swing dance at Sons of Hermann in 2005, and they've been there ever since.

On a recent Saturday night, swing dancers gathered at the historic Sons of Hermann Hall on the edge of Deep Ellum to celebrate a milestone.

"Hi everybody! Welcome to the 20th anniversary of 'Swingin' at the Sons,'" Jerry Warwick said, standing in his DJ booth. "Let's put on some music and dance!"

Warwick and his wife, Kathy, took over running the weekly swing dance social in 2005.

"We named it 'Swingin' at the Sons'," Jerry said. "Unless we're on vacation or sick, we're here," Kathy added.

Every Wednesday, the Warwicks hold a beginner swing dance lesson, followed by a three-hour swing dance social that goes until midnight. Jerry DJs the dance—unless there's a live band playing.

"You know, you start something because it's fun and the community needs it," Kathy said. "I had no idea how long this was gonna last."

Twenty years later, they're still here, bringing the community together to "cut a rug" every Wednesday night.

"They're all together just having fun," Kathy said. "Doesn't matter what you do, doesn't matter what you look."

The dance floor is a happy place to be.

"It's really hard to walk onto the dance floor and not smile," Jerry said. "It's heartwarming to watch people be able to shed the day and focus on one human for a three-minute song," Kathy said.

It's a mix of experienced and beginner dancers. The atmosphere is fun, with no pressure. The general rule: one dance, then move on to the next person.

"We like to say, saying 'yes' to a dance is not saying 'yes' to a date. Don't confuse those two things," Kathy explained. That said, "There's been a lot of 'love is in the air'," Jerry said in song.

Over the past two decades, the Warwicks have been part of many dancers’ lives—some of whom met their significant others at "Swingin' at the Sons."

"It's true," Chris Rondaros said. "So we met here." "We met downstairs at the bar," Rondaros' wife, Stevie Howat, added. "At a swing dance," Rondaros said. "I was a lot skinnier then." "Weren't we all?" Howat said, laughing.

"The week we started dating, we danced five nights in a row," Tina Malone said, standing next to her husband, Zachary. "Two years later, we actually got married and had our wedding reception here!"

"Little did I know I'd meet Amanda here," Jeremiah Arauco said. "That went pretty well." "It went pretty well," Arauco's wife, Amanda Hobbs, said, smiling. "We ended up getting married here last September."

"Jerry and Kathy officiated our wedding," Howat said.

"It's how we met," Jerry said as Kathy smiled. "Swing dancing."

Twenty years of celebrating life's moments—big and small—on the dance floor has a way of bringing people together.

"I can't ever see us not dancing, you know, no matter whether we're still running this place or not," Jerry said. "We'll still be dancing somewhere!"

"I mean, we may go for another 10 years," Kathy said. "I don't know!"

'Swingin' at the Sons' is every Wednesday night at Sons of Hermann Hall in Dallas. The beginner swing dance lesson starts at 8 p.m. The social swing dance runs from 9 p.m. to midnight.