The city of Denton is having some fun riding the coattails of Taylor Swift on Friday.

With a ton of buildup and anticipation, the superstar singer-songwriter dropped her latest album overnight, The Tortured Poets Department. She then shocked fans by releasing another 15 tracks and proclaimed the album was a double album anthology.

City leaders in Denton quickly got in on the fun, sharing well-crafted photos of what they call The Denton Poets Department.

The city's posts included a series of photos shot in a similar style as Swift's marketing photos for the new album. In the days leading up to the double album's release, Swift's team shared posts on social media revealing the names of songs and included some of the lyrics, such as, "You don't get to tell me about sad," from a post about "The Bolter."

Matching the style, the Denton Police Department posted a photo with the words, "When they actually use the pedestrian crosswalk." The city's fire department shared a post saying, "When they leave their grill unattended by the house." Animal Services got in on the fun too, writing, "When they adopt a senior dog."

The posts can be seen below.