SWAT Uses Gas to Force Man's Surrender After Stabbing, Carjacking, Police Chase

A man wanted in connection with a stabbing ran over a pedestrian and carjacked a driver before being gassed and taken into custody by SWAT officers at the end of a police chase Wednesday afternoon, Fort Worth police say.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said officers were investigating a stabbing that occurred shortly before noon on the 8600 block of Las Vegas Trail when they located the suspect along the 8700 block of Camp Bowie West.

Police had been flagged down at that location by witnesses that said the man ran over at least one pedestrian, Noakes said.

The driver refused to stop for police and began leading officers on a chase. There was a crash, Noakes said, and the man carjacked the driver of a white pickup truck along the 7600 block of Camp Bowie West and again tried to outrun the police.

The driver led police to Interstate 20 and into Arlington before turning back toward Fort Worth.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, stopped in a residential neighborhood along Autumn Park Road, not far from Interstate 35W and Garden Acres Drive, but refused to surrender.

After several minutes the man tried to drive away from the area but was quickly boxed in by armored SWAT vehicles. Officers then fired gas into the truck, forcing him out of the vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody moments later without further incident.

Noakes said the person who was stabbed is in critical condition while the person who was run over is in serious condition. Further details about their conditions, and if they had any relationship to the suspect, are not known.

"This is another reminder of the dangers that officers see every day out here," Noakes said. "It's another reminder of the dangers of some people in the street and our neighborhoods who are committing violent crimes like this and I commend the officers who were involved for doing what they could to take this person off the street."

Nearby Poynter Elementary, in the Crowley ISD, is located in the neighborhood where the man was taken into custody and was on lockout during the standoff.

Noakes said the only person that posed a threat to the community is now in custody and that they would release more information about the investigation in the future.