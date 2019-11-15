SWAT Team Responds to Woman Barricaded Inside Fort Worth Business

A woman who barricaded herself inside a business was taken into custody after a standoff with Fort Worth SWAT Thursday night.

Fort Worth police and SWAT responded about 9:15 p.m. to the business at 5680 Meadowbrook Drive in a strip mall.

The woman reportedly had a gun and would not come out of the business. A negotiator persuaded them to come out of the building peacefully, police said.

Multiple other people stayed inside the business during the standoff and were questioned by police.

Two children who were inside the business were released to relatives.

No other information was available.

