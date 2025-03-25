SWA flight diverts to DFW, five hours later completes 10-minute leg to Love Field

Southwest Airlines may have flown its shortest flight ever on Monday.

Southwest Flight 2547 departed John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, for Dallas Love Field Airport at 4:17 p.m. ET Monday. During the flight, the crew was notified of a potential issue with the Boeing 737-800's anti-skid system.

To ensure a safe landing, the pilot needed a longer runway than what was available at Love Field, so the flight was diverted to nearby Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The flight landed safely at DFW at 5:59 p.m. CT.

A spokesperson for Dallas-based Southwest Airlines said that after a delay, passengers were put on another aircraft to Dallas Love Field.

About five hours after landing at DFW, the flight resumed, leaving DFW at 10:42 p.m. CT for the roughly 10-mile trip to DAL. The flight landed about 11 minutes later.

"We appreciate our customers’ patience, as well as the assistance of our colleagues at DFW and American Airlines in helping us with the aircraft switch," Southwest said. "Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of its customers and employees."