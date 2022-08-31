SUV With 5 Teens Crashes in Carrollton; 3 Hospitalized

Three teenagers were sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after the SUV they were riding in crashed into a creek in Carrollton Wednesday afternoon, police say.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 1700 block of Pakrer Road, west of Josey Lane. The SUV went airborne and landed upside down in a creek after the driver lost control, police said.

All of the five people inside the SUV were 17-year-olds who attended Hebron High School in the Lewisville Independent School District, police said.

Three teens in the back seat were all hospitalized, police said, with one of them being in critical condition. The driver and front passenger were not hurt.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.