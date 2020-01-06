Fort Worth

Woman Killed When SUV Slams Into Fort Worth Apartment

Woman, child inside residence when SUV crashes into bedroom wall

By Frank Heinz

One person was killed and another was injured when an SUV slammed into a Fort Worth apartment Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

A 60-year-old woman is dead after an SUV crashed into her apartment Monday morning, killing her.

Fort Worth firefighters were called to an apartment on the 3700 block of Post Oak Boulevard near Trinity Boulevard and Texas 360 sometime at about 10:15 a.m.

Fort Worth Battalion Chief James McAmis told NBC 5 a 60-year-old woman inside the residence, in her bedroom, when the vehicle came crashing through the wall, trapping her beneath the vehicle and killing her.

McAmis said an 8-year-old girl was also inside the residence but was not harmed.

From Texas Sky Ranger, it appears the SUV backed over the edge of the parking area and crashed into a ground-floor apartment located several feet below the road's surface.

McAmis said the crash appears to be accidental but that it would be up to the police department to determine if any charges would be filed in the case.

The driver, who has not been identified, was apparently shaken by the crash but was also not injured.

Fort Worth
