Dallas

SUV Driver in Custody After Leading Mesquite Police on a Chase

NBC 5 News

The driver of a red SUV is in custody after leading Mesquite police on a chase in Dallas County for about an hour Friday afternoon.

Dallas police confirmed to NBC 5 the person behind the wheel was pursued by Mesquite police for an unspecified incident there and traveled into the Dallas city limits. Further information has not yet been confirmed by the police.

The chase began sometime after 1 p.m. with the driver zig-zagging through city streets in northeast Dallas at normal speeds.

At 2:15 p.m. the driver turned northbound on Hillcrest from a westbound Interstate 635 service road and stopped to surrender to police.

When the man got out of the car, the SUV began rolling backward where it struck a Mesquite police SUV.

The driver was taken into custody without further incident.

