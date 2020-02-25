SUV Crashes Into Front of Irving Jewelry Store

A driver was uninjured after crashing their vehicle into a jewelry store in Irving Tuesday morning, police said.

Irving police and fire crews responded to the crash at the Jewelry Exchange at 100 W. Airport Freeway, police said. They found the Ford Explorer left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into the front of the store. The driver remained at the scene.

The doors to the store on the west side of the building were heavily damaged, police said. Some of the building was damaged as well.

The jewelry store was closed at the time of the crash. Police determined that it was an accidental crash and not a burglary attempt.

No other information was available.