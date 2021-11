Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue briefly blocked off streets near Dealey Plaza Friday after a security guard found a suspicious briefcase in the area.

The unattended briefcase was left on Houston Street between Elm and Main Street.

Dallas police called in the Explosive Ordinance Division, which quickly cleared the item.

All roads in the area have now been reopened.