Suspects in 2006 Slayings of Terrell Pizza Hut Employees Rearrested: Police

Almost 14 years after two Terrell Pizza Hut employees were found slain inside a store, police say they have rearrested the four original suspects in the case.

Patricia Oferosky and Stephen Mitchelltree were found fatally shot in the store around closing time on Sept. 3, 2006.

Police determined at the time that the suspects — current and former Pizza Hut employees — had planned a robbery that led to the double homicide.

Four people were arrested and charged with capital murder, but were later released by the district attorney.

The case remained open, and recently Terrell police investigators, the Texas Rangers and the Kaufman County district attorney's office began reexamining the case.

Police said new technological advances combined with "a fresh investigative perspective" allowed the team to secure criminal indictments through the district attorney's office.

A special grand jury session was convened Friday and the same four suspects were rearrested in the deaths of Oferosky and Mitchelltree, police said.

Police identified the suspects as Justin Prox, 32, Anthony Holliman, 32, Bianca Newman, 36, and Darius Hubbard, 33.

Hubbard is in prison at the Coffield facility in Tennessee Colony serving sentences on unrelated convictions for a 2005 drug charge and 2010 aggravated robbery.

He was projected to be released in July 2030 and was eligible for parole this year, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice records.