Suspects Arrested After Leading Haltom City Police on 2 Overnight Chases

The suspect in a police chase crashed into a creek, got into a friend's car, and led police on a second pursuit

By Hannah Jones

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with two overnight police chases in Fort Worth.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call near North Riverside Drive and Hollis Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle matching the description from the shooting call leaving the area.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the suspect drove away.

Police pursued the suspect until the driver crashed into a creek near the intersection of Chandler Drive and Hollis Street and fled on foot.

While searching for the suspect, an officer saw an individual get into the passenger side of a silver Nissan Cube SUV before driving away at a high rate of speed.

Officers followed the Nissan as it led them on a second pursuit near North Beach Street and Northeast 28th Street.

The vehicle stopped at Broadway Park near Broadway Avenue and McKibben Street, and both suspects attempted to flee on foot.

Both suspects were apprehended and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police said a firearm was discovered on the street and a firearm magazine was found inside of the vehicle.

Both suspects have been charged with evading arrest.

