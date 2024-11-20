A homeless man is facing felony charges after allegedly setting fire to three apartment buildings in East Fort Worth, authorities say.

Fire crews from Battalion Four responded to separate fires. The first, on Nov. 15, was at 8808 Hornaday Circle S. The next day, one was at 8801 Hornaday Circle N., and on Nov. 18, another was at 1400 Vanderbilt W.

Fort Worth Fire said a building at one of the complexes collapsed, destroying the residents' property.

Once extinguished, arson investigators determined the fires had been set intentionally. According to the Fort Worth Arson and Bomb Investigation Division, witness testimony and nearby surveillance video led them to 35-year-old Adam Ewing.

Ewing was arrested by detectives Monday in a homeless encampment off of Eastchase Parkway.

He is currently in custody at the Tarrant County Corrections Center, where he faces three first-degree felony charges of arson of habitation. His bond is set at $10,000.

Police have yet to release his methods or motives behind the fires. It’s unclear whether he has legal representation.