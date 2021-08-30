Suspected Gunman in Lyft, Plano PD Shootings Dies, Possibly Inspired by Foreign Terrorists: FBI

The suspected gunman in two separate shootings that killed a Lyft driver in Garland and targeted people inside the Plano Police Department on Sunday has died, police say.

Imran Ali Rasheed, 32, "may have been inspired by a foreign terrorist organization to commit these crimes," an FBI official said.

Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew De Sarno made clear that "inspired by" an organization does not mean Rasheed was directed by an outside group.

The local police departments said they notified the FBI when they discovered a note Rasheed left in his vehicle, but De Sarno did not go into detail about a potential motive in either incident.

Police said the first shooting happened just before noon in the 400 block of Forest Gate Drive in Garland, police said.

Authorities identified the Lyft driver Monday as 26-year-old Isabella Ann Lewis. There was no indication Lewis and Rasheed knew each other, just that she picked him up for a Lyft ride, Garland police Chief Jeff Bryan said.

Lewis' car was later located outside the Plano Police Department, where authorities said a gunman, identified Monday as Rasheed, fired a handgun at a civilian police employee.

Plano police Chief Ed Drain said an officer responded and fired three rounds, all of which struck Rasheed, who was taken to a local hospital, where he died approximately two hours later.

Because an officer was involved in the shooting, Drain said the department was conducting a review with the Collin County District Attorney's Office.

He added that Rasheed was not a Plano resident and did not know why he went to the city's police department.

Rasheed was on the FBI's radar eight years ago, De Sarno said, but a counterterrorism operation conducted from 2010-13 determined that Rasheed "did not pose a threat."

De Sarno said the investigation was thoroughly reviewed Sunday and he was confident it was done "thoroughly and properly."

The FBI asked anyone with relevant information about Rasheed or Sunday's incident to submit it at tips.fbi.gov or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.