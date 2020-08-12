Arlington

Suspected DWI Driver Caused Crash Recorded by Off-Duty Officer: Arlington Police

An alleged DWI driver ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle in an accident late Monday night, according to Arlington police.

The accident was captured in the dashcam of an off-duty Arlington police officer at the intersection of West Pioneer Parkway and West Green Oaks Boulevard.

At approximately 9:55 p.m., 28-year-old Matthew Gill ran a red light in his Chevy Tahoe and slammed into a Nissan Acura that was turning left.

The Acura had five occupants, police said.

Gill and the five occupants in the Chevy Tahoe were transported to area hospitals, and none of them were seriously injured.

The Tahoe rolled over multiple times, and the Acura spun several times and ejected two passengers who investigators said were not wearing seatbelts.

Gill was arrested on one count of a DWI charge.

Arlington police said they released the video of the crash to "give the public a very honest and vivid picture of what can happen if you get behind the wheel drunk" and to say "there is never any reason to drink and drive."

