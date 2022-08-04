Suspected Drunken Driver Hits Fort Worth Police Officer's Patrol Car, in Custody: Police

A Fort Worth police officer is hospitalized after being struck by a suspected drunken driver late Wednesday night.

The Fort Worth Police Department said Thursday morning the officer was on the way to assist another officer in a foot pursuit at about 11:15 p.m. when the officer's patrol car was hit.

According to police, the officer was traveling westbound in the 3700 block of East Lancaster Avenue and was passing a vehicle on the right when the driver turned into the officer's patrol car.

The impact forced the officer's patrol car to the right and off the roadway where it hit a tree, trapping the officer inside the vehicle.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said additional officers were behind the patrol car when the crash occurred and called the Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel for help.

The officer was extracted from the vehicle and transported to the hospital. The officer is expected to be OK.

The driver who struck the officer didn't stop after the crash and was located by officers a short distance away.

Police said the driver, whose name has not yet been released, showed signs of intoxication and was given a field sobriety test and placed under arrest. The driver was taken to the city jail and is expected to be charged with intoxication assault and leaving the scene of an accident.