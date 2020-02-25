North Richland Hills

Suspected Drunken Driver Crashes Vehicle Into North Richland Hill Home

An alleged drunken driver crashed his vehicle into the front garage area of a home in North Richland Hills Tuesday morning, police said.

Police and fire crews responded at about 2:30 a.m. to the crash at 7472 Sandhurst Lane. The dark-colored Dodge hatchback sedanstruck the front garage area of the home and caused major damage.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

No injuries were reported. No other information was available.

