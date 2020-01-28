Suspected Drunken Driver Crashes Into Light Pole in Fort Worth: Police

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after crashing their vehicle into a light pole Tuesday morning in Fort Worth, police said.

Police and fire crews were at the scene at about 2:05 a.m. at S. Main Street and Feliks Gwozdz Place near John Peter Smith Hospital.

The male driver and the female passenger were driving on S. Main Street when the driver hit a light pole, police said. The passenger was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

No other information was available.