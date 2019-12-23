Denton

Suspected Drunken Driver Arrested After Leading Chase From Denton to Dallas

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A driver was arrested after taking state troopers on a chase from southern Denton County to northwest Dallas Sunday night into Monday morning.

It started shortly before midnight when a trooper tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation and the driver refused to stop, said Lonny Haschel, public information officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver led troopers to the northwest Dallas area and fled on foot. The driver was located hiding in a brushy area shortly before 1 a.m.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement 1 min ago

Dallas-Born Teen Held by Border Patrol, ICE, Gets His U.S. Passport

Dallas 32 mins ago

Santa Makes Special Visit to Parkland Memorial Hospital

The driver, who has not been named, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest.

This article tagged under:

DentonDallasDenton CountyChase
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us