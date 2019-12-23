Suspected Drunken Driver Arrested After Leading Chase From Denton to Dallas

A driver was arrested after taking state troopers on a chase from southern Denton County to northwest Dallas Sunday night into Monday morning.

It started shortly before midnight when a trooper tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation and the driver refused to stop, said Lonny Haschel, public information officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver led troopers to the northwest Dallas area and fled on foot. The driver was located hiding in a brushy area shortly before 1 a.m.

The driver, who has not been named, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest.