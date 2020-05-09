Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Through Lake Worth Restaurant

A suspected drunk driver crashed a truck through the dining room of a Lake Worth restaurant Saturday morning, police say.

The incident happened at Tuscany Italian Bistro in the 6000 block of Rocky Point Trail, according to the restaurant's owner, Jesse Gill.

Lake Worth police said they found prescription medication and open containers of alcohol in the vehicle.

This morning, a suspected drunk driver drove completely through a local business. Thankfully, no one was injured. Open... Posted by Lake Worth Police Dept on Saturday, May 9, 2020

The truck went through the dining room, but Gill said would offer takeout through 9 p.m. Saturday. She said the restaurant planned to open for dine-in and takeout Sunday for Mother's Day.

Police emphasized how important is was for people not to drink and drive.