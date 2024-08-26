Arlington

Suspected drunk driver accused of killing motorcyclist in Arlington

Arlington Police said Julie Maldonado, 43, was killed while riding her motorcycle

By Sophia Beausoleil

A mother riding her motorcycle Friday night was killed after Arlington Police said a suspected drunk driver crashed into her.

In a statement, police said the crash happened around 11:17 p.m. on August 23 at the intersection of South Watson Road and Webb Lynn Road in Arlington.

Investigators said Kenneth Polk, 22, was traveling eastbound on Webb Lynn Rd. in a Dodge Charger and is accused of running a red light and crashing into a motorcyclist. Police said the suspect fled the scene but was quickly located and arrested.

The victim, Julie Maldonado, 43, was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

Arlington Police said investigators believe the suspect was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

"Witnesses described his vehicle fleeing an unrelated hit-and-run incident involving a mailbox at a nearby residence," said police in a statement.

Polk's charges were upgraded to intoxication manslaughter and collision involving death.

"The Arlington Police Department reminds everyone that driving under the influence is never worth it. The consequences can be devastating and irreversible. If you plan to drink, plan ahead," said the police department in a statement.

