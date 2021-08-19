Suspected Denton Killer Sentenced to Death in Oklahoma Murder

A suspected serial killer indicted in the murder of a UNT student in 1997 was sentenced to death in a separate murder in Oklahoma Thursday.

An Oklahoma City judge handed down the sentence to William Reece in the death of 19-year-old Tiffany Johnston in 1997 after a jury took less than two hours to convict Reece in June.

Reece is also accused of three other murders, including the disappearance of UNT student Kelli Cox, as well as the kidnapping of a fifth woman, Sandra Sapaugh, who survived by jumping out of his truck on Interstate 45.

Cox was 20-years-old when she vanished in Denton in 1997. Nineteen years later, Reese led authorities to Cox's body, buried in a pasture in Brazoria County near Houston.

Forensic tests confirmed the remains were belonged to Cox.

Reece, who is serving a 60-year prison sentence in Texas for kidnapping, was charged in Johnston's death in 2016.