dallas homicide

Suspected Car Thief Shot, Killed in Confrontation With Victim: Dallas Police

Man who fatally shot suspected car thief says the shooting was an act of self defense

Yellow and red strands of crime scene tape are seen near the area where a toddler was shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

A man accused of stealing a car was shot and killed by the car's owner Tuesday, police say.

Dallas Police said officers were called to a shooting on the 3200 block of North Fitzhugh Avenue at about 2:15 p.m. When officers arrived they found an injured man in the parking lot who was then transported to an area hospital where he died.

After talking with witnesses, police said a man whose car had been stolen earlier in the day tracked the vehicle to the parking lot where he confronted the suspected thief.

The men exchanged words and got into a fight, according to police, and then the suspected thief used the stolen car to ram the man's other vehicle. The man told police he then shot the suspected car thief in self-defense.

Police have not released the names of either of the men involved. They have also not announced any arrests or charges in the case.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Dallas Police said they'll turn the case over to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office who is expected to refer the case to a Dallas County grand jury for review.

This article tagged under:

dallas homicideDallas PoliceDallas County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us