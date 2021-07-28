Suspected Car Thief Shot, Killed in Confrontation With Victim: Dallas Police

A man accused of stealing a car was shot and killed by the car's owner Tuesday, police say.

Dallas Police said officers were called to a shooting on the 3200 block of North Fitzhugh Avenue at about 2:15 p.m. When officers arrived they found an injured man in the parking lot who was then transported to an area hospital where he died.

After talking with witnesses, police said a man whose car had been stolen earlier in the day tracked the vehicle to the parking lot where he confronted the suspected thief.

The men exchanged words and got into a fight, according to police, and then the suspected thief used the stolen car to ram the man's other vehicle. The man told police he then shot the suspected car thief in self-defense.

Police have not released the names of either of the men involved. They have also not announced any arrests or charges in the case.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Dallas Police said they'll turn the case over to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office who is expected to refer the case to a Dallas County grand jury for review.