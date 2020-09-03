Suspected Beauty Store Thief Stole Over $2,500 Across North Texas, Grapevine Police Say

The Grapevine Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspected beauty store thief who stole from beauty supply stores in five cities across North Texas.

In July, the man stole several hair clippers and trimmers from stores in Grapevine and Euless, Grapevine police said.

The total he has stolen from various stores is $2,503, police said.

Grapevine police described the man as a white man in his mid-to-late 20s standing roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

He has a tattoo of the name "Adrian" on his left forearm and a tattoo of the word "Cherokee" on his right forearm.

In one theft, the man left the store in a black Chrysler, but in another theft, he left in a tan minivan.

Anyone who can identify him or anyone with information can contact Grapevine police at cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov or call during regular business hours at 817-410-3200.