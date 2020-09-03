Grapevine

Suspected Beauty Store Thief Stole Over $2,500 Across North Texas, Grapevine Police Say

Grapevine Police Department

The Grapevine Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspected beauty store thief who stole from beauty supply stores in five cities across North Texas.

In July, the man stole several hair clippers and trimmers from stores in Grapevine and Euless, Grapevine police said.

The total he has stolen from various stores is $2,503, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Sep 2

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Southwest Airlines 37 mins ago

Southwest Announces Plans for Year-Round Service to Miami, Palm Springs

Grapevine police described the man as a white man in his mid-to-late 20s standing roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.

He has a tattoo of the name "Adrian" on his left forearm and a tattoo of the word "Cherokee" on his right forearm.

In one theft, the man left the store in a black Chrysler, but in another theft, he left in a tan minivan.

Anyone who can identify him or anyone with information can contact Grapevine police at cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov or call during regular business hours at 817-410-3200.

This article tagged under:

GrapevineGrapevine Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us