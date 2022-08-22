Suspect Wanted in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Dallas

Police are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run early Sunday morning.
According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding a pedestrian that had been hit by a vehicle at approximately 5:09 a.m.
A man was running eastbound in the 6900 block of Lake June Road when a vehicle hit him and the driver failed to stop and render aid.
The victim, who is believed to be a 25-35-year-old male, died at the scene and has not yet been identified.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call the Crime Stoppers 24/7 hotline at (214) 373-8477.