Suspect sought after carjacking, shooting in Dallas leaves man hospitalized

Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot and carjacked in Dallas Tuesday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers received a call around 11 a.m. about a shooting in the 2400 block of Bickers Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Dallas Police said based on its preliminary investigation, a gunman shot the victim and took his vehicle.

No arrests have been made, and the police department did not share any details regarding the suspect's description.