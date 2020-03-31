Suspect Rode Bike to Scene, Shouted ‘I Killed Him’: Police

Frederick Lamont Jenkins, 60, is charged with murder

A South Carolina man suspected of shooting and killing another man after a dispute tried to ride his bicycle into the crime scene shouting, “I killed him,” police said.

Frederick Lamont Jenkins argued with the man late Sunday, then returned on his bicycle with a gun and shot the victim in the face, Charleston Police said in a sworn statement.

Jenkins left after the shooting, but returned as police officers were investigating the scene, trying to ride his bicycle through the crime tape, according to the affidavit obtained by The Post and Courier.

“I killed him,” Jenkins said, according to the affidavit. “I killed Ham. He pulled a gun on me four times. Take me to county jail.”

Jenkins, 60, is charged with murder. Jail records did not list an attorney.

Kevin “Big Ham” Pruitt, 34, tried to run after being shot but collapsed and was later declared dead at the scene, authorities said.

