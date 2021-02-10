Dallas Police

Suspect, Motive Sought in South Dallas Homicide

Police investigate the death of a man who was shot and left to die on S. Denley Drive Monday

By Logan McElroy

Dallas police are asking for help investigating a fatal shooting in South Dallas.

According to police, officers were called to a shooting at about 12:30 p.m. Monday on the 2300 block of Denley Drive.

Officers said when they arrived they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was hospitalized but died the next day.

The man's identity has not yet been confirmed.

Police say there is no clear motive at this time and they have not identified any suspects.

Dallas police asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Homicide Det. Jesse Rodriguez at 214-671-4095 or jesse.rodriguez2@dallascityhall.com and refer to case #023581-2021.

