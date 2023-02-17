Suspect in Murder at Garland Bike Shop Found Dead in His Home: Police

Two people are dead after the suspect in a murder at a Garland bike shop was found dead inside his residence, police said.

According to the Garland Police Department, officers responded to Don Johle's Bike World, located at 5513 Broadway Boulevard, at approximately 9:06 a.m.

Police said the caller, who was identified as an employee, informed officers that he arrived to open the business and discovered the doors were locked, but the internal metal gates were left open.

There were no signs of forced entry, police said.

According to police, officers entered the business and found a dead male individual inside who was identified as another employee.

Police said detectives are investigating this death as a homicide.

On Friday evening, homicide detectives developed probable cause to believe 58-year-old Wesley Don-Johle of Rowlett was involved in the homicide, Garland police said.

According to police, members of the Garland SWAT unit served a felony warrant at Don-Johle's Rowett home and discovered him dead inside the house from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said detectives identified the victim in the homicide on Broadway Boulevard as 40-year-old James Owen Kencheloe of Mesquite.

Kencheloe and Don-Johle both worked together at the bike shop in Garland, police said.

According to police, Garland Detectives are not searching for anyone else involved in this incident.

Police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.