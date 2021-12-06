Suspect in Mesquite Officer's Fatal Shooting Identified

Mesquite police have released the identity of the man accused of fatally shooting a 21-year veteran of the department last week.

Mesquite police confirm 37-year-old Jamie Jaramillo, of Balch Springs, is the suspect in the officer's slaying and said he's expected to be charged with capital murder of a police officer.

Police said Jaramillo is still listed in stable condition at a local area hospital. No other information about the extent of his injuries was released.

Officer Richard Houston was shot multiple times on Dec. 3 while responding to a disturbance outside a grocery store in the 1500 block of Belt Line Road.

Houston, who was married with three children, was transported to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas and was later pronounced dead.

"This is a senseless act of violence that ripped a loving father from his family," Mesquite Chief of Police David Gill told reporters Friday.

Hundreds attended a vigil for Houston outside the Mesquite Police Department Sunday night. A special donation webpage has been established to assist the Houston family with expenses.

A memorial outside the police department, which includes flowers and balloons around a police cruiser along with Houston's portrait, continues to grow.

Houston's funeral will be open to the public on Thursday at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall from noon to 2 p.m. The family has requested a private graveside ceremony for the immediate family and the Mesquite Police Department family.