Suspect in Fort Worth Officer-Involved Shooting Dies

A 31-year-old suspect in a June 29 Fort Worth officer-involved shooting has died, Tarrant County Medical Office confirms.

The shooting took place shortly after 8:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of Lackland Road and came after Alejandro Cornelio Molina, armed with a shotgun, had attempted to take children from their home.

After unsuccessfully trying to take the kids, Molina fled the scene. After unsuccessful attempts to have him pull over, police followed Molina in a car chase where he was possibly headed back to the home, still armed.

"In order to take proactive measures, officers decided to block the streets to the North and the South to stop his attempts from gaining access to the house and hurting people," said Sgt. Amy Heise with FWPD. "Shortly after that, the suspect did arrive back on the scene in his vehicle. He attempted to circumvent our police vehicles to gain access to the residence."

At this moment, police say he crashed into the police cars. Sgt. Heise said the man "presented officers with a deadly force situation" so officers fired upon the vehicle and struck the suspect.

Molina had since been in intensive care where he succumbed to his gunshot wounds Tuesday evening shortly after 9 p.m.