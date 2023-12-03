Suspect in Dallas shooting that killed 4, including 1-year-old boy, shoots himself during chase

The search for the man suspected of killing four people in Dallas Sunday afternoon and injuring another ended Sunday night after he reportedly took his own life during a pursuit with state troopers near Austin.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were called to a shooting in the 9700 block of Royce Drive at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

After they arrived, officers found the bodies of three adults, 20-year-old Vanessa De la Cruz, 33-year-old Karina Lopez, and 50-year-old Jose Lopez, and two injured children, a 15-year-old girl and 1-year-old Logan De La Cruz. A 13-year-old girl was inside the home at the time of the shooting and was not injured.

Police said the toddler died at the hospital from his injuries. The teenage girl was treated and released.

Dallas Police said investigators identified the suspect on Sunday as 21-year-old Byron Carillo. Police officials have not yet confirmed a motive in the slayings or revealed any link between the victims and the suspected shooter.

Officials said Carillo had an ankle monitor on his leg for a 2021 aggravated assault charge but at some point immediately before or after the shooting cut off the monitor. Carillo, officials said, then stole a vehicle and headed south on Interstate 35 toward Central Texas.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, state troopers were alerted that Carrillo was possibly traveling south on I-35 in a Jeep Grand Cherokee. At about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a trooper spotted a vehicle that matched the description and attempted to stop the driver.

The driver refused to pull over and tried to escape but crashed into a ditch near exit 238 in North Austin.

The DPS said the driver ran from the crash and went behind a business on the southbound access road. It was there, Dallas Police said, that the man stopped in a parking lot and shot himself one time in the head.

The DPS said the man later died of his injury.

Dallas Police said Carillo's death is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.