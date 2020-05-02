Fort Worth

Suspect in Custody in Fatal Shooting in Fort Worth: Police

The victim's identity has not been released

Officers were called about 9:45 p.m. to the 800 block of East Felix Street, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound in the car.

A male was found fatally shot in a vehicle Friday night in Fort Worth, police say.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.

Police said homicide detectives have a suspect in custody, but did not release the person's identity.

No additional information was available Saturday afternoon.

