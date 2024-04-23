Fort Worth

Suspect in custody after Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, another seriously hurt

By NBCDFW Staff

Darius Bowie/NBCDFW

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fort Worth that left one person dead, another fighting for their life, and a third person in police custody Tuesday evening.

Fort Worth Police responded to the 2400 block of Irion Avenue around 5:35 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Darius Bowie/NBCDFW
Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

One victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was rushed to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

According to officers, they believed the fatal shooting happened in an alley behind a building.

Police said they did have a suspect who was taken into custody without incident.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 37 mins ago

Choctaw Stadium to undergo multimillion-dollar renovation

Dallas 3 hours ago

North Texas dedicates millions to new parks and green spaces throughout Dallas

Homicide detectives are actively investigating the deadly shooting.

This is a developing story that NBC 5 will update as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us