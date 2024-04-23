Suspect in custody after Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, another seriously hurt

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fort Worth that left one person dead, another fighting for their life, and a third person in police custody Tuesday evening.

Fort Worth Police responded to the 2400 block of Irion Avenue around 5:35 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Darius Bowie/NBCDFW

One victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was rushed to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

According to officers, they believed the fatal shooting happened in an alley behind a building.

Police said they did have a suspect who was taken into custody without incident.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating the deadly shooting.

This is a developing story that NBC 5 will update as more information becomes available.