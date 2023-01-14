Fort Worth police have arrested 18-year-old Donovin Copeland in connection to the shooting and killing of a dog during a robbery on Jan. 2, the department confirms.

Fort Worth detectives received information Saturday from community members about Copeland's location. Copeland, who also had multiple aggravated robbery warrants, was located at the 6200 block of Vega Drive in Fort Worth.

Copeland and his brother, 21-year-old Billy Don Copeland were spotted on surveillance established by the apartment and police intel. They were both arrested without incident. Billy Copeland was in possession of a stolen handgun and a rifle was also recovered.

The Jan. 2 robbery occurred around 1:30 p.m. at a gas station off North Main Street in Fort Worth. Jacki Anderson and her dog were sitting behind the counter when a man walked in.

In the surveillance video, the man is seen running around the counter with a gun in his hand. The dog ran toward the man before he pointed his gun and fired, killing the dog immediately. He then proceeded to rob the store, coming face-to-face with Anderson.

Anderson did not speak with NBC 5 but offered this statement in memory of Peanut, the dog she had for 12 years.

"Everybody says I am lucky to have my life, but he pretty much stole it from me right then. My baby girl was my best friend, and that store that I can longer step foot in after practically living there for nine years was my life. All those people I saw every day that I can no longer speak to because I don't want to relive it. My happiness my contentness [sic] he stole it all. He left me a complete mess, best friendless, jobless, scared. I sleep with the lights on for what little bit of sleep I get. He changed my whole life. I don't believe he should have his."

Both Copeland brothers were booked at a Fort Worth PD Jail. Billy Copeland is being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and harboring a fugitive. More charges may come forward.