Suspect Identified in Murder at Fort Worth Horse Stable: Police

Fort Worth police said Wednesday a suspect has been identified but not arrested in the murder of a father of six at a horse stable last week, but the victim’s grieving family has questions: Who did it and what was his motive?

Arnulfo Martinez was at a horse stable on Angle Avenue with his 13-year-old son last Thursday when he was shot three times in the chest, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. He died at the scene.

“Who killed my brother that kind of way?” asked Esmeralda Martinez. “We need answers from the police.”

In response to an inquiry from NBC 5, police said detectives had identified a suspect and a fugitive squad was looking for him but gave no other information.

“We deserve to know who did it, why they did it,” said Martinez’s niece Lizeth Martinez.

Arnulfo Martinez's family remembers the 43-year-old for his love of horses and his happy disposition.

"Wherever he went laughter and happiness followed," Segovia said.

Martinez immigrated from Mexico years ago and worked hard as a handyman and stayed out of trouble, his family said.

"Everybody in our family has this big hole in our lives that someone just took from us. And I don't think it's ever going to be enough that (the suspect) is in jail for the rest of his life. What does one pay to take someone else's life?" Segovia asked. "There's never going to be peace in our family until we find out what happened.”

Fort Worth has recorded 56 homicides this year, a 40% jump from the same time last year, reflecting an increase in violent crimes nationwide.